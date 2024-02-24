Gotta’ Run: Time is ticking on the Daily Mile Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Since I reported that the Daily Mile is no longer a part of the day at Rowan Salisbury Schools, I have received many comments, every single one in favor of the program being restarted. Simply put, the Daily Mile is a worldwide program that gets the students and staff out of the classroom for 15 minutes a day, using that time for walking or running. Just long enough to chase the mile distance, 5,280 feet. Sounds simple, and it’s all free. No cost to any participant. Several weeks ago, I recounted all the successes the Daily Mile brought to RSSS through an article published in Salisbury the Magazine and endorsed by then Superintendent Lynn Moody.

As the person who designed and prepared the walking track at each school, I was involved from the start. The Duke Endowment covered the costs and Novant Health oversaw the funding payouts to make the tracks happen. Healthy Rowan encouraged the kids and staff, and the school administration mandated participation by teachers, administrators and students.

The students loved it. Hope Julian, daughter of Rebekah and Scott Julian, valued her time outside. She said, “The daily mile helped a lot during school because it made time to get outside and socialize with others. During COVID, we were not allowed to take our masks off in school and went to school about two days of the week so when we had the daily mile, it helped me catch up with friends, exercise, get fresh air and focus in school. Kids would walk and talk together, we would sometimes race and just have fun exercising. So many kids didn’t know what a mile was till we had the daily mile.

I also noticed it helped the teachers with having fresh perspectives when going back inside.

Now that I am in middle school, I really wish I still had the daily mile and I am so grateful that I had that when I was in elementary school. I know it helped me and others excel in school even though it was such a short time period out of the day.”

Allison Adams, the Rowan Salisbury Schools lead physical education teacher, said, “I believe that the Daily Mile is an essential part of the elementary student’s school day. As a parent of two elementary school students, I have seen firsthand how It gives students the ability to exercise during the school day. The Daily Mile is an activity which helps the student connect with classmates and build social skills. It encourages children to focus on the importance of lifelong fitness.

The Daily Mile is inclusive, so all children are able to take part in some way. It encompasses all of our students; children with physical difficulties, special educational needs or mobility issues can all participate in The Daily Mile with support if needed. I believe that the Daily Mile should be done every single day, as originally intended.”

Dr. Kelly Withers, RSSS superintendent, weighed in: “The Daily Mile remains a part of multiple school schedules. Our strategic plan wellness team, of which I believe you were invited to attend, will continue to eliminate barriers to wellness activities and create opportunities for students and staff to focus on their wellness and health within our school day with their recently named new leader. We appreciate the continued partnership with Novant Health and Healthy Rowan as they support all our wellness initiatives including the Daily Mile.”

A handful of schools are still doing some exercise, but the rest are making little to no effort, and none are doing the program as originally intended. Several principals have said there is no time for exercise. The wellness committee is now six months into their discussions and the Daily Mile has not been addressed. Both Novant Health and Healthy Rowan called with their disappointment that the Daily Mile is dying. I agree.

Check out www.thedailymile.us. Under testimonials, I read this. “As a physical therapist for 39 years, I prescribe movement for health and well-being. We have scientific evidence that movement increases mental function by increasing oxygenation to the entire body, including the brain. Exercise and movement increase productivity in every work place. It used to be routine, that children participated in P.E. (physical education) as part of a regular school day curriculum. Somehow, that has decreased throughout the United States… and now we have more and more challenges with childhood obesity, depression, suicide and behavioral classroom challenges. What if … participating in walking, jogging or running a Daily Mile could and will reverse these crises among our youth? Wouldn’t that be a simple solution? I am ‘all in’ on this one. Let’s get our youth moving!” — Lynn Schorn, physical therapist, Washington state

Look for upcoming running and walking events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.