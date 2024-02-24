Ester Marsh: When did common sense become uncommon? Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Let’s first start with the definition of what common sense is: “good sense and sound judgement in practical matters.” We all saw it during COVID that “common sense” became very uncommon. Putting gas in totes, even plastic bags because they were afraid gas will run out. Stocking up on toilet paper because a “shortage.” Self-medicating to fight COVID with medicine that was meant for animals. Wearing sterile gloves while shopping but use your mouth to take the glove off to check your phone. And I can go on and on.

One thing I can say for sure, it’s not just the millennials. Many times they get blamed for not doing something, but unfortunately it happens in all age groups. Did the pandemic take that part away from some people? Or did COVID make us more aware of what was going around? Or do people just not care anymore? We all talk about humanity and being humane. So what does that mean? Humanity is the character or quality of being humane; behavior or disposition towards others such as befits a human. Humane is having or showing compassion or benevolence. That’s a whole bunch! However, my common sense tells me I should be kind, humane and proactive. I was taught to hold the door open for people in need. I was taught to give up my seat for an older person. I was taught to be kind to the people I come in contact with. Everyone has a story and everyone can have an off day. Since I work in the fitness field, I am going over what used to be common sense but no longer seems to be:

When with a big group of people use earphones/headset to listen to your music, unless everyone has agreed you are the disc jockey. Please do not sing along loudly either.

When in public talking on the phone, do not have your speaker on without earphones or headset. And if its private/sensitive, don’t have that conversation on the treadmill.

When someone is in need for some assistance, please help them or at least be patient with them when things take longer.

When someone can’t open a door, please give them a hand.

When using equipment, and you must update your social media or work on your phone, please step off the piece of equipment so others can use it.

When you spill something, clean it up or let someone know it needs to be cleaned up.

When you break something, please let us know so we can get it fixed.

When taking a class, follow instructions of the teacher. Doing your own workout during a class is disrespectful as is speaking loudly and constantly.

We appreciate people cleaning the equipment after use (if you don’t, please start — and this was expected before COVID, too) but don’t soak the equipment. Not only will it be very wet for the next person but also will harm the equipment.

When a personal trainer is working with a paying client, please do not interrupt unless it’s an emergency. Their clients pay extra for their services.

Please put all equipment back from where you got it from. Your mother still doesn’t work here!

Once again, it’s all common sense right? Unfortunately, this is not true. So my challenge to all, share kindness — even when that kindness is not returned, it will make you feel better. Help each other, even when others only think about themselves. Be proactive. Be aware of your surroundings and people. Don’t get me wrong, I have times when I am in my own little world and forget where I am or what I should do. But if we all start with ourselves, before we know it common sense will be back!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.