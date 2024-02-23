Second annual doll and toy auction returns Published 12:04 am Friday, February 23, 2024

SPENCER — The North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures announced the return of its second annual doll and toy auction, “Treasures of the Past,” scheduled to take place on Saturday at the First Community Center.

The center is located at 215 5th Street in Spencer.

Onsite registration and preview for members begins at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public at 10 a.m. for registration and preview. The auction will start at 11 a.m.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the museum is excited to once again offer collectors, enthusiasts and toy aficionados an opportunity to acquire unique and rare items from the world of dolls, toys and miniatures.

This year’s auction promises an even more extensive selection, featuring a range of items including vintage dolls, collectible action figures, intricately crafted miniatures, nostalgic toys from various eras and more. Whether attendees are seasoned collectors seeking a prized addition to their collections or families looking to rediscover cherished childhood toys, there should be something for everyone at this event.

“We are delighted to host our Second Annual Doll and Toy Auction, building upon the success of last year’s event,” said Beth Morris Nance, director of the NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures. “This auction not only provides a platform for enthusiasts to acquire unique items but also supports the museum’s mission of preserving and celebrating the rich history and cultural significance of dolls, toys, and miniatures.”

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Bidders are encouraged to register in advance to ensure a seamless experience on the day of the event.

For more information about the auction, including registration details and a preview of featured items, go to ncmdtm.org/events.