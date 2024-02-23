Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting student Published 10:14 am Friday, February 23, 2024

SALISBURY – A former elementary school teacher has been charged with over three dozen counts of sexual offenses after police said she sexually assaulted a former student.

Sara Kathleen Majors, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged with eight counts of sexual acts with a student, 16 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 16 counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger.

Majors first met the victim of the crimes while working as a teacher at Hurley Elementary School, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The spokesperson said that she taught third-and fifth-grades while working at Hurley.

Detectives initially began an investigation after the victim came forward in October of 2023. The crimes against them are alleged to have been committed after the victim left Hurley in the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the spokesperson said.

After leaving Hurley as a full-time teacher, Majors also taught at the North Carolina Cyber Academy and the homeschool Shade-Tree Academy.

Majors was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $900,000 bond.