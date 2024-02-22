Livingstone hosts hall of fame banquet Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College hosted its annual UNCF “Share Your Love” Hall of Fame banquet on Feb. 8 at its School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The black-tie banquet is a celebration of Livingstone College leaders, whereas this year the event welcomed 18 recipients into the hall of fame.

“As inductees this year, you have the special distinction of being honored during my inaugural year as 13th president. As we recognize your achievements and selflessness for the greater good in your communities, it underscores the legacy of this great institution,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “Livingstone College is committed to ensuring each of our students have the capacity to compete and contribute in a global context with confidence and competence. You, my friends, are the epitome of this vision statement. You have made an impact in your corners of the world that is notable and worthy of celebration.”

The honors are bestowed upon those who demonstrate the characteristics of good stewardship and commitment to personal growth toward others, noted Deborah Johnson, Livingstone’s UNCF director.

“As this prestigious award is given to honor individuals for their love, it is also a major fundraiser for our UNCF campaign at Livingstone College,” Johnson said.

The event’s programming included shares by Bishop Eric Leake, Dr. Catrelia Hunter, Leon Gatewood, students Ma’at Senghor, Zamya Works and Madison Wright. Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish served as the mistress of ceremony.

The night’s cuisine was provided by Wideman’s Catering, as the 2024 UNCF HOF recipients were: Rev. Gary Adams Sr., Cynthia A. Baez ’71, William C. Chiselom ’88, Bobby Ray Connor ’71, The Right Rev. Hilliard Dogbe, Leonard Hall, Charletta Mack Hines ’73, Dr. Marcono Hines ’71, Rev. Dr. Evalina Huggins, Dr. Pamela I. Hunter ’68, The Honorable William K. “Pete” Hunter ’66, Dr. Wanda Lewis-Campbell ’75, Michael McCoy ’87, The Rev. Dr. Melanie Miller, Rev. Julian Pridgen, Deborah L. Smith ’81, Carlton Webb ’94, and Presiding Elder Victor C. Wilson ’99.