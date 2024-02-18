Kannapolis Parks and Rec offering dance classes at the Swanee Theatre Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Submitted

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering new free and affordable dance class opportunities at the Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis. Line dancing, shag and a low-impact fitness experience called “Dance. Walk. Party.” will be offered.

Line dance classes will be offered 6-8 p.m. every Monday, Feb. 19 – June 24. No experience is necessary and all skill levels are welcome. That class is free.

Dance. Walk. Party. lessons will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Feb. 20 – May 14. The classes are free of charge and are suitable for all ages.

There will be no class on Tuesday, March 5, due to spring break.

Shag dance lessons will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Feb. 21. All skill levels are welcome and the cost is $5/person.

Advance registration is not required for any of the events, simply show up to have a great time and discover a heathy life by dancing through your week in Kannapolis.