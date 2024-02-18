A. L. Brown’s Gilmore honored as teacher of the month Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

KANNAPOLIS — Every month, Hilbish Ford recognizes educators in the Kannapolis City Schools district with a teacher of the month award. This month, A. L. Brown’s Denzal Gilmore earned the distinction.

Gilmore, 27, teaches world history to ninth grade Wonders. To receive the recognition was an unexpected honor, “especially for me being a young teacher and only being here two years it means alot,” he noted.

He was born and raised in Concord. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, where he played football and ran track. Through his experiences, he received instruction from mentors along the way that helped him get to where he is and he wanted to return that gesture to a future generation of young people.

“What got me into teaching is mainly helping out with kids and being a mentor,” Gilmore said. “Moral of the story is trying to give back all the things that I have soaked from old teachers and mentors but do it in my own way to be a light for these kids to get them to where they are trying to be.”

In teaching world history, Gilmore is able to blend personal perspectives, including his own, with larger more big-picture concepts of humanity and history from around the globe.

“I have a sociology background,” Gilmore said. “With world history, you can be in your own world and you can put your own perspective and spin on how society was in the past and how it still relates today. Having that space and being able to give your own perspective, I am big on that.”

Gilmore is more than just a history teacher. He is also an an assistant football and track and field coach.

Gilmore was nominated for the outstanding teacher award by both a student and a parent. The parent noted what a phenomenal person Gilmore is, both in and out of the classroom, and what a difference he makes for students. The student shared that “Coach G” is an amazing teacher and coach, adding, “He is always looking out for me and all the other students. He makes everything fun and enjoyable.”

In September, Gilmore was recognized by his school administration and fellow staff members at a school board meeting for his efforts to welcome and build relationships with students, the example he sets for others and the innovative experiences he brings to the classroom.

By earning the Hilbish Ford Teacher of the Month award, Gilmore will receive $300. He plans on loading his classroom up with drinks and snacks for any of his students that might need a refreshment.

Gilmore won’t be at A. L. Brown much longer though as he has accepted a position at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord. He said he plans to use the remaining balance of this award to have a going away party with his students.