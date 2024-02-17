Moore’s Chapel continues Black History Month celebrations with special program Sunday Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church continues its celebration of Black History Month with a special program on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m.

The program is themed, “ Black History Month Salutes the Divine 9 – Greek Organizations Making an Impact in Our Communities.”

The guest speaker will be the Honorable Denise Hartsfield, retired judge from Forsyth County.

An outreach project will be contributed to Rowan Helping Ministries and the Student Toiletry Center of Livingstone College.