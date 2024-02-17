Gotta’ Run: Treadmill transition to running outside Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

I often get questions about the treadmill versus running outside, and they seem to peak about this time of year. Here is some good information to make the transition easier.

Prepare for temperature changes. When on a treadmill, you are likely running in a climate-controlled area where the air is in the 68- to 72-degree range. Going outside, even as the weather breaks to just above freezing, the differences can be noticeable, 20-40 degrees cooler. That is significant and will require additional clothing layers when colder than normal. Most runners who only run outside take a few days to get used to big temperature changes. The first warm and humid days in a long while might come with a struggle.

Running is different, treadmill versus road. When you run on a treadmill, your legs can move faster than normal as the tread aids the running stride. The road runner will require more effort to propel himself forward. This is likely the reason why your calves could be sore when you venture outside after a winter inside. Your road or trail running will likely be on uneven running surfaces and experiencing more hills and slopes than inclines on a treadmill. This could strain the calves, hamstrings, thighs and hips more. An occasional crack or hole in the pavement may cause a quick diversion to a better running surface, something you won’t need on a treadmill.

The impact is different too. The impact forces produced on the treadmill are much less than those produced when running on pavement or concrete. Consider transitioning to a rubberized track, turf field, grass or at least mixing these in as you prepare for the road. Your feet and calves might be sorer than normal if you go from the treadmill to concrete too fast. Concrete sidewalks are the hardest surface that most of us will run on. Use asphalt instead of concrete where it’s safe.

Running conditioning is a little different too. Because you are not moving your legs as fast on land, you may not experience higher heart rates than on the treadmill. Mix in a faster pace or sprinting intervals on land, and you may find similar heart rates to those you achieved on the treadmill. Some regular runners train by heart rate and it’s important to note this point.

Some of us run every day. For your first few weeks, consider running on the road every other day. Maybe mix in some nonimpact cardio, cycling or swimming, or go back to the treadmill on the days in between to make the transition from treadmill to road running less abrupt. You might head off a case of shin splints by doing this. Also, make sure that your shoes are good. That means a pair with tread underneath showing few if any worn spots.

The best advice is to start off slowly and progressively build up your pace as you get your lower extremities used to the increased impact forces of the transition. Consider a good warm-up with jogging plus possibly adding some dynamic stretches. If your calves are tight during the run, stop and do a light stretch to assist. Make sure your form is good and you’ll soon be glad to be outside again.

Next race locally is the 11th Annual Will Run for Food 5K and Fun Run on Feb. 24 at Centenary Methodist Church. All proceeds go to Rowan Helping Ministries. The course is moderate with no major hills, and it is all on asphalt. If you’ve spent a lot of time on the treadmill lately, this is a good first race to be back outside again. There will be plenty of walkers and they are encouraged to attend. Look for more information on Will Run for Food and other upcoming events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.

