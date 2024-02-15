Rowan County man killed after gun accidentally fired while being moved Published 8:15 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

SALISBURY — A man has been killed after a gun was fired accidentally while being loaded into a vehicle.

Deputies initially responded at 8:01 a.m. to a home in the 8500 block of West N.C. Highway 152, where a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper arm, according to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The man was treated on scene by emergency personnel and transported to Lake Norman Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

The release identified the victim as 55-year-old Jody Allen Leazer.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office investigated the incident and determined that Leazer and another man were cleaning out a house. At some point, the other man attempted to load a firearm into a vehicle, accidentally setting it off and hitting Leazer in the upper arm.

Detectives have no reason to believe foul play was involved and no charges are pending, the release stated.