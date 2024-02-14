Landis welcomes new officer to local force

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By Chandler Inions

Damian Campbell, second from left, is sworn in as the latest Landis police officer during the town's board of aldermen meeting on Monday. Pictured from left, Landis Police Chief Matthew Geelen, Campbell, Campbell's mother, Mayor Meredith Bare Smith, Campbell's sister and Alderman Ryan Nelms. - Chandler Inions

LANDIS — Town Hall was packed on Monday for the monthly Landis Board of Aldermen meeting. 

Many of the visitors were there for the regularly-scheduled meeting because the Landis Police Department was welcoming to the force a new member with extensive ties to the southern Rowan area.

Damian Campbell was officially sworn in during the meeting, becoming the latest member of the LPD. 

In a memo, Chief Matthew Geelen said, “Damian Campbell has completed the rigorous training program required to become a member of our esteemed police force here in Landis,” adding, “He will be joining the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

Campbell is reportedly a native of Landis and a graduate of South Rowan High School. According to Geelen, Campbell “enjoys working with his hands and doing anything outdoors in his free time.”

Geelen is excited to welcome Campbell to the force, saying of the department’s latest addition, “He looks forward to investing in the community in which he grew up.”

In Geelen’s words, Campbell will be an asset to the department. 

“We extend our congratulations to Officer Campbell and wish him a successful and fulfilling career in law enforcement,” Geelen said.

More News

Granite Quarry tabs public works director as interim town manager

Granite Quarry approves agreement for park sidewalk connector project

Kannapolis City Council hears update on Rose Hill neighborhood stormwater concerns

Blotter for Feb. 14

Print Article