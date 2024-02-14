Landis welcomes new officer to local force Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

LANDIS — Town Hall was packed on Monday for the monthly Landis Board of Aldermen meeting.

Many of the visitors were there for the regularly-scheduled meeting because the Landis Police Department was welcoming to the force a new member with extensive ties to the southern Rowan area.

Damian Campbell was officially sworn in during the meeting, becoming the latest member of the LPD.

In a memo, Chief Matthew Geelen said, “Damian Campbell has completed the rigorous training program required to become a member of our esteemed police force here in Landis,” adding, “He will be joining the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

Campbell is reportedly a native of Landis and a graduate of South Rowan High School. According to Geelen, Campbell “enjoys working with his hands and doing anything outdoors in his free time.”

Geelen is excited to welcome Campbell to the force, saying of the department’s latest addition, “He looks forward to investing in the community in which he grew up.”

In Geelen’s words, Campbell will be an asset to the department.

“We extend our congratulations to Officer Campbell and wish him a successful and fulfilling career in law enforcement,” Geelen said.