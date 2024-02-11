‘What’s love got to do with it?’ – Valentine’s Variety Show at Trinity Presbyterian Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Submitted

An evening of comedy, music, poetry and spoken word will be presented by the Men’s Council of Trinity Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

Trinity is located at 300 S. Caldwell Street in Salisbury.

The annual event is in conjunction with the men’s community outreach program.

“Valentine’s Day isn’t just about celebrating romantic love with a partner; it’s about cherishing relationships with friends and family,” said George Miller, president of the Trinity Men’s Council. “This is an excellent opportunity for our congregation and community to come together to celebrate our faith, fellowship and friendship in a fun-filled, meaningful variety show for all ages. It is with sincere gratitude and thanksgiving that we have been able to enhance the quality of entertainment this year with more diverse and multi-cultural acts planned.”

Among the artists and groups scheduled to perform are The Phoenix Readers, a local theatre group founded in 2015 by former Catawba College Professor, Jim Epperson. The troupe has been featured performers throughout Salisbury and Rowan County; with a vast array of love song lyrics, poetry and theatrical readings.

Men of Progress, a popular local men’s vocal group, will sing several gospel and popular songs in their own unique stylings.

Chris Robinson, a Navy veteran and leader of The Jazz Cowboys from Raleigh, will also be featured. Robinson is a highly regarded piano player and singer, as well as a member of Trinity.

The Miller Brothers of Salisbury have been widely recognized as ministers and singers whose parents, Alice and Tom Miller, were members of Trinity.

Highlighting the evening’s festivities will be Yulanda Carson, a Salisbury native who recently relocated from Atlanta.

Carson is a Catawba College graduate with a master’s degree from North Carolina Central University in Durham. She has performed at numerous colleges and universities throughout the southeastern United States.

Carson is a storyteller, poet and published author who has gained publicity for her presentation of “Wisdom of the Elders,” her portrayal of “Mama Patience,” a wise-cracking, senior citizen who prompts applause and laughter and who extols the virtues of maintaining ethics, morals and family values.

She was inspired to become a storyteller by her internationally renowned cousin, the late Jackie Carson Torrence, who performed all over the world and was instrumental in the founding of the Livingstone College Children’s Book Festival; along with Dr. Bernard Franklin, former Livingstone College President, Marion Lytle of the Rowan County Library and Wilson Cherry.

The Trinity Men’s Council is composed of George Miller, President, Price Brown, Leon Foard, Edward Lanear, Harry Hillian, Sam Hillian, Sidney Wilkens, Robert Moore, Carson Tate, Chester Robinson and Wilson Cherry.

Tickets for the event are $15 each or two for $25. Dinner will also be included. For additional information, you may call and leave a message at the church at 704-636-6854.