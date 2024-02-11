Museum messages: Be a part of history Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Spencer’s North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures has a new home and the community is invited to come and help “create a lasting legacy within the walls of their forever home,” shared Beth Nance, founding member and museum director, in a release.

The move to 440 S. Salisbury Ave., in Spencer’s Park Plaza came about because of the need for space as the museum has outgrown its current location, said Saskia Lascarez Casanova, museum administrator.

“We have expanded our collections so much that we need more space to be able to properly house, store and display all of our collection items,” she noted. Therefore, “the move is basically the result of the last 12 years of collecting, of support from the community.”

The museum’s new location is not a new building, but one that is being retrofitted for their needs.

“So we’re not tearing the building down, we’re just making it closer to what we need,” Lascarez Casanova said.

Along with the extra space for the collections, she shared they can have a multipurpose room and activity space that will enable them to host some school tour groups and have various activities and workshops.

Lascarez Casanova added that an education coordinator has recently been hired and has been working on creating standards based programming geared specifically for those school-aged tour groups.

However, before work continues at the new location, the community is invited to come and sign the metal studs, leaving their own special touch to the building and being a part of the museum’s history.

Those wishing to participate can visit the new location from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, and write a message, which can take the form of a quote, drawing, Bible verse, personal message or just a signature.

“Our community has stood by us for so long and they have supported our mission and everything that we are doing,” shared Lascarez Casanova. And for this reason and as “a way of thanking them and including them in our history” is why they would encourage the community to come and leave a message.

Those wishing to participate but who are unable to be there in person, can submit one by emailing it to info@ncmdtm.org.

For additional information, call the museum at 704-762-9359.