Gotta’ Run: Closing details on Winter Flight 2024 and upcoming race info Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

New Sarum Brewing, Catawba College, Rowan Helping Ministries and 341 participants all came together on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4, for Rowan’s biggest running event, the 41st Annual New Sarum Brewing Winter Flight races. New Sarum has been the title sponsor for five consecutive years, Catawba has hosted the event for 35 of the last 36 years. Rowan Helping Ministries provided 30 volunteers and will receive 100 percent of the proceeds.

A mostly sunny day with a high in the low 50s was just what the runners and walkers wanted for the three races, including the half-mile fun run on the Catawba track, the community health 5K and North Carolina State Championship 8K.

Chris Maxon of Thomasville chased the 8K course record from the opening horn blown by official starter, Dr. David Horton, himself a worldwide ultramarathon celebrity. Maxon was all alone at the front of the field for the entire race but missed the record set in 1988 by Hans Koehleman of the Netherlands by 22 seconds. Maxon, 24, was an All-American at Indiana Wesleyan and did some of his best racing at Ole Miss. He has a 28:55 10K so his chances were legitimate to chase the $750 bonus for the record attempt. Maxon’s finish time was 23 minutes and 57 seconds, a 4 minute and 29 second average per mile pace. He said, “I put a few seconds in the bank on mile one and then eased off slightly on mile two. Now that I have seen the course, I shouldn’t have eased off because the toughest part of the course was still ahead. I have a fire burning to come back and get that record next year.”

Second was Zack Krieger of Davidson in 27.19 followed in third place by Aidan Reyna of Thomasville in 28:16. Robert Miller of China Grove grabbed the over 40 years of age Master’s Championship also in 28:16. Craige Farmer of Salisbury took the top Grandmasters (50 and over) place in 29:16. Miller was the top Rowan County finisher.

Pete Gibson of Murfeesboro broke his own 8K state record for ages 55-59 with a sizzling 30:53.

Tops for the women was Gabriella Delay of Winston Salem in 29:57, followed by Elise Wrenholt of Davidson for second at 32:32, followed closely by Concord’s Gatsby Goode in third with a clocking of 32:41. Hope Julian was the first Rowan County finisher. Complete results are at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org

5K winners were Mark Perez of Salisbury in 20:16 and Lucia Ellis of Mocksville in 21:39. Drew Adams of Salisbury won the fun run in 3:08.

Forty-nine sponsors supported the race, most notably New Sarum Brewing, Catawba College, the City of Salisbury, David Post, the Trophy House, Debbie Suggs Catering, Carolina Cremation, Taylor Clay Products and the Bogle Firm. The Salisbury Police Department, assisted by two cars each from Landis and Rockwell and one from Spencer kept both the simultaneous 8K and 5K racers safe. The Salisbury Fire Department was on the scene in case of a medical emergency.

Race proceeds will net Rowan Helping Ministries more than $13,000. The overall cooperation of many organizations, individuals and the city services mentioned make each Winter Flight so successful, this one likely the most successful ever when all is said and done. Executive Director Kyna Grubb and her staff will make good use of these funds.

Next up is the 11th Annual Will Run for Food 5K at the Centenary Methodist Church on Centenary Church Road. The Saturday, Feb. 24, race also benefits Rowan Helping Ministries and kicks off at 10 a.m. Runners and walkers will cruise a rural course around the church. Just past the finish line, church members will have a truckload of homemade cookies and brownies.

New this year on March 9 is the Wipe Out Colorectal Cancer 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Rowan Diagnostic Clinic. The race course will begin and end at Catawba College, with a block party finale including refreshments and awards back at Rowan Diagnostic.

Look for information on these races and more events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.