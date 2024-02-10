Ann Farabee: Have compassion? Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Ann Farabee

Compassion. We know what it means.

But even greater than that — we know how it feels.

No matter whether we are the giver of compassion or the recipient of compassion, we understand it.

Compassion is defined as sympathetic concern for the sufferings of others. When we need it and we receive, it sure can make a difference.

Do we look for the opportunity to show compassion, or are we just responders when the opportunity comes our way?

Compassion is for everyone.

Compassion has the word compass in it. On a compass, a needle is used as a pointer. It points toward the direction we need to go.

I believe we need to go in the direction of compass-ion.

Compassion can mean to suffer with — which means we allow our hearts to break for someone else. When we show compassion, we become willing to take on someone else’s burdens.

Wait a minute. We have enough burdens of our own, don’t we?

The answer is yes.

Do we even have time to take on the burdens of someone else?

The answer is yes.

We do it all the time.

It may be the burdens of a family member, friend, coworker, member of our church or a stranger.

Galatians 6:2 says for us to bear the burdens of others.

When we pray for those who are burdened, we are casting their cares on Jesus.

Matthew 11:28 tells us that everyone who labors and is carrying heavy burdens can come to Jesus and he will give us rest. What a beautiful example of compassion Jesus gives us in that promise!

Can we extend compassion to everyone? Yes.

Sadly, sometimes it seems more difficult to extend compassion to those we love the most or to those that have committed the infraction that hurts the most.

So, when in doubt, we can go to the greatest examples of compassion there are:

When the Lord saw her, He felt compassion for her and said, “Do not weep.” —Luke 7:13

Jesus called his disciples to Him, and said, “I feel compassion for the people.” — Matthew 15:32

Like a shepherd, He will tend His flock. In His arms, He will gather the lambs. — Isaiah 40:11

Have compassion?

Accumulate it and gather it. Appreciate compassion and recognize its worth.

Cultivate it and prepare and use it. Generate compassion and cause it to arise.

Communicate it and share it. Oxygenate it and enrich it.

Without a doubt, compassion can be spread by those who have it. When someone is hurting, compassion can help them heal.

No one has ever become poor by giving compassion — we only become richer.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.