Man charged with sending explicit photos to Myrtle Beach company Published 12:05 am Friday, February 9, 2024

ROCKWELL — A man who was recently convicted of indecent exposure after exposing himself outside of a Hardee’s restaurant in Rockwell has been arrested again after allegedly sending explicit photos to a business in Myrtle Beach.

Jason Odell Robinette, 29, was arrested on Monday after officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department contacted the Rockwell Police Department to notify them of the explicit messages, Rockwell Police Chief Cody Trexler said.

Trexler said that a realty company in Myrtle Beach contacted police after being in a conversation with Robinette about selling him a house. When the company asked for any proof of income, Robinette allegedly sent photos exposing himself.

Trexler said that while contacting the company, Robinette used his real name and phone number. The Myrtle Beach Police Department contacted Rockwell on Monday and Robinette was arrested later that day.

Robinette was charged with disseminating obscenity and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Robinette was convicted of three counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure in August of 2023. At the time, police said that customers of the Hardee’s restaurant in Rockwell reported seeing him expose himself on the other side of a fence behind the restaurant.