Highway patrol identifies Moped operator killed in Wednesday collision Published 2:31 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

GOLD HILL — A 71-year-old man who was driving a moped was killed after being struck by a Toyota Corolla on Hwy. 52 near Gold Hill.

The victim was identified as Eddie Trexler, known to many as “Redbone.”

According to the NC Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling west on Hwy. 52 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The collision occurred near the intersection of Gold Park Road.

Reports indicate that the driver of the Toyota failed to reduce their speed as it came up from behind the moped. When the vehicles collided, Trexler was reportedly ejected from his seat. The wounds he suffered as a result proved to be fatal.

According to the highway patrol, charges are currently pending for the Toyota’s driver.