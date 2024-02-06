High school girls basketball: North Rowan girls win easily Published 7:05 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — In a historical context, North Rowan’s girls basketball team playing at North Hills Christian School for the first time on Monday was significant.

As far as the basketball, it was a breezy night for the Cavaliers. They led 28-2 after the first quarter and cruised 74-16.

North (16-3) leads the Central Carolina Conference, won at Salisbury, owns an 11-game winning streak since a short-handed loss to the Hornets in the Christmas tournament, and has realistic dreams of a nice run in the 1A state playoffs.

North Hills (8-12) was overmatched by North’s aggressiveness and speed, but there was no shame in that. The Cavaliers have overmatched a lot of people.

Bailee Goodlett, who set the program single-game scoring record at South Rowan last week with 45 points, added 26 to her career total against North Hills.

Brittany Ellis continued a great senior season with 17 points.

Ten Cavaliers scored.

Addison Shehan scored nine points to pace the Eagles. Gloria-Jane Cross had seven rebounds. Reese Merrell and Sam Oxendine had six each.

Merrell had three assists. Lydia Vriesma blocked three shots.

North Rowan 28 21 12 13 — 74

North Hills 2 10 2 2 — 16

NORTH ROWAN — Bailee Goodlett 26, Ellis 17, Stockton 6, Elder 5, Bloom Goodlett 5, McArthur 4, Cowan 4, Mason 3, King 2, Oglesby 2.

NORTH HILLS — Shehan 9, Cross 4, Kibler 2, Vriesma 1.