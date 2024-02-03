Gotta’ Run: Winter Flight, Rowan Helping Ministries and the Daily Mile Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Winter Flight weekend, it’s finally here! Sunday’s 41st Annual New Sarum Brewing Winter Flight 8K usually gathers a big crowd and among them are some special stories. We have a few developing as I write this on Wednesday night. Winter Flight in all those years has had some incredible stories, some big wins and more than a few disappointments.

Chris Maxon is from Thomasville, a former All-American runner at Indiana Wesleyan University and All-Region at the University of Mississippi. He has a 28 minute and 55 second 10K at Ole’ Miss and recent highlights as a 24-year-old at the Greensboro Half Marathon and the top American at the Virginia Ten Miler in Lynchburg. Chris will attempt to break the long-standing 8K course record set in 1988 by Olympian Hans Koeleman at 23:35.

Murfeesboro’s Pete Gibson, a former Winter Flight winner, has had a resurgence as a 67-year-old and will chase his own strong 8K state age group record of 31:06 set two years ago here.

Robert Miller, the current state 5K record holder in the 50-54 age group from China Grove, will try to add the 8K record at Winter Flight. His 5K record is 16:22, set at the 2023 Main Street Challenge.

The women’s side is wide open, adding intrigue to who might have the best day. Gatsby Goode, a current high school senior at Northwest Cabarrus, will be running her first 8K after a sizzling senior season in cross country. She’s currently uncommitted for her college choice.

Runners and walkers from four states are already committed to the event which includes a half-mile fun run for any age on the Shuford Stadium track, a 5K walk/run for community health and the Road Runners Club of America North Carolina State Championship 8K. The overall male and female winners, masters (over 40 years of age), grandmasters (over 50) and senior grandmasters (60 and over) will receive special state championship awards. Additional 5-year age group awards will be given in the 5K and 8K and all finishers in the fun run will get medals.

But the biggest story of all is likely one that tells about what happens to Winter Flight proceeds. Every dollar of those proceeds goes to Rowan Helping Ministries. From July 2022 to June 2023, Rowan Helping Ministries served 67,082 meals in Jeannie’s Kitchen and distributed 998,377 pounds of food provided to 3,194 households through their three food pantries. A total of 36,447 bags of shelf-stable food items went to 1,067 students unsure of where their weekend meals would come from. RHM prevented homelessness for 944 households in crisis to prevent evictions and utility disconnects with over $528,000 in financial assistance vouchers. The shelter provided services for 727 men, women and children while 287 shelter guests successfully moved to permanent housing. Two hundred and twenty-four unsheltered guests received services such as showers, primary medical care and behavioral health services, and 147 attended group mental health sessions. Educational opportunities were provided to 413 guests with classes that taught valuable life skills such as resumé building, financial planning and stress reduction.

Rowan Helping Ministries Executive Director Kyna Grubb said, “We are honored to be the longstanding community partner that receives funds from Winter Flight. Proceeds from this historic run come just in time as families in our community need emergency assistance with their heating bills. Additionally, Winter Flight builds awareness of the services we offer and increases our reach to people in need. We are grateful for our partnership with Salisbury Rowan Runners and for all the ways they support Rowan Helping Ministries.”

So, what can you do to help? Come to the races, there is something for everyone of any ability. Registration continues at runsignup.com by searching Winter Flight, and also from noon to 1:45 p.m. at Catawba’s Shuford Gym on Sunday, Feb. 4. You can donate at runsignup without running the race, just click on the donate button. Each race day participant gets one of the special Meredith Abramson designed commemorative hoodies. Forty-nine Salisbury and Rowan sponsors support the event.

My recent column about the demise of the popular Daily Mile program in Rowan Salisbury Elementary Schools drew some powerful comments. I have been assured that Novant Health, Healthy Rowan and Vulcan Materials, along with many parents and school staff, are ready to support the program. After meeting for five months, the new Rowan Salisbury School’s Wellness Committee has not addressed the issue. It seems the time has come. We’ll continue to follow the issue of who is killing the Daily Mile. Our kids need that 15-20 minutes of daily exercise.

More information on Winter Flight and over upcoming events is available at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org