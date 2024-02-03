Ester Marsh: Exercise is the ‘fountain of youth’ Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

With the New Year being in its second month, I am so excited to see all the people who are dedicated to their health, continue to exercise for their health.

Dr. Suzanne Bowser, an amazing Catawba professor who is doing a nutrition course at our YMCA, had the following message for the class. “If you do not make time for wellness, you will be forced to make time for illness.” Boy, that’s powerful, but it’s so true! Exercise does so many wonderful things for you but besides keeping you strong and healthy, another great benefit is that exercise is also the “fountain of youth.”

The positive changes I see when our older population start to exercise is awesome! No matter how old, or what ailment (Parkinson’s, stroke, knee, hip replacement, etc.), regular exercise absolutely benefits your health, mind and body. Our older active adults and special population such as Parkinson’s, stroke patients, M.S. and more, inspire me each and every day. They continue to exercise, stay involved and keep moving. These are people, who many of them, run circles around a much younger generation because they choose to stay strong and keep moving. It’s a choice isn’t it? Too many times people give in too quickly.

Come check out the YMCA. There are people of all ages and health levels exercising. You might not be able to do what you used to do, but there is something you can do. If health, exercise and staying on a healthy weight would be easy, everyone would be healthy, exercise and stay on their target weight.But it isn’t, it’s a choice that you need to make. Only you can do it, we (trainers and group exercise instructors) can assist you with this but you are the one having to do it.

I don’t want to hear any excuses. I see many people who actually have an “excuse” continue their exercise routine. Whether it is Parkinson’s, M.S. (multiple sclerosis), being in a wheelchair, a bad back, old age or arthritis, exercise will help you deal with it. It’s the mindset that will make you succeed or fail. Exercise helps your brain function; it keeps your muscles and bones strong and gives you that sense of power and control of your body. A strong body, mind and spirit, positive thoughts, staying independent — you would think everyone would want that right? Unfortunately, there are the ones who will find some reason why they can’t do something.

To feel good and reach the goals you set for yourself, you have to work to get there. You need to set them for a suitable time frame and start.

You can be 30 years old and feel like 80 and you can be 90 years old and feel and move as a 40-year-old. You are as old as you feel but most of us are in control what age we want to feel. Many people are looking for the “fountain of youth.” Even that growing old isn’t for sissies, I believe growing old independent, healthy and happy, strong and energetic through exercise is the fountain of youth!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley YMCA.