At least one person injured in Friday night shooting Published 6:47 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

SALISBURY — At least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries suffered in a shooting in Salisbury on Friday night, police say.

The shooting occurred on Lloyd Street at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Friday. A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that at least one person was injured in the incident. The spokesperson said that the initial belief is that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is currently on lockdown due to the proximity of the shooting.. The spokesperson said that there is no threat to the hospital at this time and that the lockdown is the standard operating procedure for similar incidents.

The identities of anyone involved have not been released at this time and there is no information available on potential suspects. More information will be provided as it becomes available.