A whole new world of e-sports Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Sydney Culp

For the Salisbury Post

CHINA GROVE — South Rowan High School has taken an innovative step in introducing students to a new world known as esports. Esports, or better known as electronic sports (competitive gaming), is a new concept starting to gain attention within schools and the competitive industry.

South Rowan High School’s Communications Academy has embraced that interest, making them one of two schools in the state of North Carolina as well as the only school in Rowan County to offer Esports as a class for students.

The Raider Esports class is taught by Garrett White, a beginning-year teacher.

“It is a huge honor, and it’s something that is really special,” White said. “We have this amazing opportunity to prepare students and give them an extra chance that other schools aren’t able to provide.”

Esports has given students at South the chance to explore their passions and hobbies while also equipping them with the skills needed to be marketable in this up-and-coming industry.

Esports is an advancing and growing industry that is becoming profitable with major companies such as Nike. Esports has generated billions of dollars in revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing industries as of 2021–2022. Esports reaches more than just people interested in and engaged in gaming, but it has attracted professional athletes such as Michael Jordan and celebrity artists such as Drake to invest in esports organizations.

White said that e-sports has a goal of “reaching the students that may not have a chance in the competitive sports route.”

Esports also teaches students transferable skills that are useful in the real world. Collaboration, communication, professionalism and strategic thinking are some of the soft skills that students acquire that transfer to all workplaces.

South Rowan works alongside 1HP, a company that focuses on developing Esport athletes and their health. 1HP created the curriculum for esports at South Rowan. Additionally, Raider Esports students are collaborating with the new Spark Lab at South.

The Spark Lab is facilitated by SparkNC, an organization that empowers students to discover careers in high-tech fields.

“We collaborate with the Spark Lab in order to provide students with another route of learning,” White said. “Students can also potentially get a Spark Lab credit while taking esports.”

Esports doesn’t just end in high school; students can continue and further their education in Esports in college. UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, UNC-Wilmington, High Point, and UNC-Greensboro are just some of the many universities in North Carolina that offer esports and give students more opportunities to continue their education. Scholarships are also offered by many organizations for students to earn thousands of dollars towards their college experience.

Giving students the chance to step into a different and newer world, South Rowan created an esports arena within the media center, giving students the opportunity to work on new equipment for a better learning experience.

“The equipment we’re using directly relates to or is exactly the same thing that is used in professional settings,” White said.

South Rowan Junior and Esports participant Antwane Flippen added, “It feels nice knowing that we helped build [the program] up and see other kids interact together.” As we see the start of new beginnings within schools, it is inspiring to see more opportunities for students with passions relating to Esports.

Having more opportunities for students to experience something on the rise and popular within their generation, like esports, is important for students to gain experience for their future, which is not only a priority for South Rowan but also for Rowan County Schools.