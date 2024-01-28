Granite Quarry holding drop-in meeting for comments on future of Civic Park Published 12:04 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

GRANITE QUARRY — In its effort to create a master plan for the future of Granite Civic Park, the town of Granite Quarry will host a drop-in meeting for residents to voice their opinions on Tuesday.

The public meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building, located at 300 Legion Street. Residents are encouraged to drop in at any time and provide their input on how they would like to see the town improve the park.

Any resident who is unable to attend the meeting can still voice their opinions with the town’s online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQcivicpark.

“The plan will identify existing usage trends and future needs for the park so that it can continue to serve the needs of the community,” according to the town’s website.

Stewart Inc. has been handling the Civic Park Master Plan for the town. The company set up a booth during Granite Fest in 2023 and asked residents what upgrades they would like to see most in the future. Popular options at that time included a splash pad, more seating and gathering space, a pollinator garden, a climbing wall or a disc golf course.

The town released a master plan for the entire parks and recreation system in 2022. Recommendations from that plan included converting the volleyball court into an outdoor fitness cluster, upgrading the play equipment and play areas and adding inclusive equipment, adding a third shelter at the south end of the park and even purchasing nearby properties for expansion if they become available.