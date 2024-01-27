Library Notes: ‘Snow Paws: Animals in Winter’ program at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Alesha Woods

Rowan Public Library

The weather has been frightfully cold lately, which means it is the perfect time to bundle up indoors with a cup of hot cocoa and a good book. While some adults may be dreaming about the warmth of spring, parents of young children are often answering questions about winter. The winter season brings about noticeable changes in nature, particularly when it comes to animals and their usual habits and patterns. The cold weather means fewer wild animals can be seen, fewer bird and insect sounds can be heard, and even the family pet seems to shrink away from the cold. Since this time of year brings a sense of calm and quiet to nature, young inquisitive minds may ask questions such as “Where do the animals go when it’s cold?”

Children and families are invited to come and find out the answers to this question and more at a hands-on program called “Snow Paws: Animals in Winter.” Hosted by Rowan Public Library and presented by Kelli Isenhour, the Education Coordinator with Rowan County Soil and Water, this program will answer questions about which animals hibernate, migrate or carry on as usual. Children will learn about the natural history of some animals native to North Carolina and how they survive in colder weather. Participants will also make animal tracks in the “snow,” and can even make some to take home. Interested families are welcome to enjoy this free program at 4 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Jan. 29, at RPL West in Cleveland; Tuesday, Jan. 30, at RPL East in Rockwell; Wednesday, Jan. 31, at RPL South in China Grove; and Thursday, Feb. 1, at RPL Headquarters in Salisbury. This program runs approximately 45-60 minutes. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver (ages 16+). To learn more about this fun and informative program, call 980-432-8670.

If you are looking for books about winter animals for your curious little animal-lovers, consider checking out these titles at Rowan Public Library.

“Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle: How Animals Get Ready for Winter” (2019) by Laura Purdie Salas is a children’s book about the different ways animals prepare for winter. While some animals like mice and foxes simply tolerate the cold, and some animals like black bears and chipmunks hibernate during the winter, other creatures such as hummingbirds and even earthworms migrate.

“Twelve Days of Winter: A Wildlife Celebration” (2022) by Sherri Maret is a re-imagined version of The Twelve Days of Christmas, in which winter wildlife is observed as the snow comes. Read or sing along to find out just what each animal does when it starts to snow.

“Bright Winter Night” (2022) by Alli Brydon is a fictional winter-themed celebration of the joy and beauty of nature and the gift of friendship. A group of woodland creatures use items found on the forest floor to build something special together.

For more information about “Snow Paws: Animals in Winter,” other upcoming programs, or to find your family’s next winter reads, go to www.RowanPublicLibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.

Alesha Woods is communications associate at Rowan Public Library.