Gotta Run: Time to go run Winter Flight! Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Salisbury and Rowan runners have known about the Winter Flight races for a long time. Most races have a much shorter lifespan, simply because there are challenges to put just one event on. This race has a life of its own and to keep it going for 41 years through sickness, weather, course changes and more as it has evolved into one of the best races in the Southeast is quite special. This year, Feb. 4 is race day and momentum is building for the historic event. At present, we know that it is at least the fourth oldest race in the state but I am pretty sure it is the third oldest now after another dropped off. Definitely being the oldest 8K (4.97 miles) in N.C. status keeps bringing back some of the best competitors, a fun environment and some wonderful personal stories. Plus the 8K is also the state championship event at that distance.

Here are just a few highlights over the years. The first Winter Flight was held in 1981, then was not held in ’82 or ’83 and was reborn in 1984 as a combination of 5- and 10-mile races. These races originally started and finished at the mural in downtown. The race was moved to Catawba College in 1986, also the year that the venerable 8K distance was introduced. The 8K events were very popular then but have been replaced by the shorter 5Ks as the main race distance over the years since. The Winter Flight races were postponed by a measles epidemic in 1989, and heavy snow in 1996 and 2005. I remember SRR members having to call race registrants with a plan for the postponement and new race days due to the snow. In 2001, SRR went online with races and registrations. In 2002, the only course change since 1986 occurred due to new construction for Shuford Stadium at Catawba. The race was actually moved to Millbridge and the Sloan Park area due to COVID for only the 2021 version.

Course records remain with Olympians Hans Koeleman of the Netherlands with his sizzling 23 minutes and 34 seconds in 1988 and Joan Nesbitt of Chapel Hill in 1992 at 26.48. A Kenyan runner took the male record several years ago but was disqualified for illegal substance abuse in various races more than two years later, so it has reverted to Koeleman, a former Nike executive. Queens College cross country coach Luke Greer came within seconds of the record last year.

In 2003, the Salisbury Rowan Runners began making significant charitable contributions from the race. All proceeds from the 2024 event will again go to Rowan Helping Ministries. This year’s New Sarum Brewing Winter Flight event kicks off on Feb. 4 with a free half-mile fun run on the track and open to any age at 1:30 p.m. Wheelchairs hit the street at 1:58 p.m., followed by the 5K and featured 8K race that will start at 2 p.m.

Registration is available at www.runsignup.com and by printing the form at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org. Winter Flight offers tremendous opportunities for participation to runners and walkers of all abilities and age. The fun run is open to anyone, the 5K is a moderate distance open to anyone running or walking. The 8K is geared to those who can complete the course in 90 minutes. Special thanks to the city of Salisbury for services provided that allow us to have the race and to Catawba College for hosting it. Come join us for a big day! My granddaughter, both daughters and at least one ex-wife are all registered and ready to get their commemorative Winter Flight hoodie.

The Salisbury Rowan Runners annual meeting and pasta dinner is open to anyone on Saturday evening, Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. Club members and race sponsors are free, and others are $10. World class ultra-marathoner Dr. David Horton will speak at 6:30 p.m. Race registration, packet pickup and new memberships will be available also. For more information go to www.salisburyrowanrunners.org or call 704-310-6741.