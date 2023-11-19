Mt. Zion Baptist Church accepting MLK Humanitarian Service Award nominations Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Service Award. The award recognizes the efforts of individuals, organizations and businesses that work to increase the well-being of the Salisbury-Rowan community through their humanitarian efforts. This year’s program will be an in-person and virtual celebration.

The nominee must:

Be a resident, organization or business within the Salisbury-Rowan community.

Have gone above and beyond the call of duty to perform outstanding work that positively affects the lives and well-being of the Salisbury-Rowan Community.

Have played a significant role in the betterment of the Salisbury-Rowan community in the areas of government, education, civic responsibility and/or social understanding.

Nominations should be typed, double-space in narrative style and be no more than two pages. The name, mailing address and telephone number of the person submitting the nomination should also be included.

Nominations must be postmarked by Dec. 1.

Nominations should be mailed to:

MLK Service Award Committee

c/o Mount Zion Baptist Church

PO Box 2767

Salisbury, NC 28145-2767

Nominations can also be submitted by email at churchofficemzmbc1920@gmail.com. Contact Dixie Dalton at 704-267-0794 for additional information.