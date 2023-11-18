Gotta’ Run: Running in the cold and more Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Out on the farm, we had three mornings with lows in the 20s this past week. I’m sure we will still get some more warm early mornings but it’s time to be prepared for running in the cold.

If you run early or late, there is plenty of darkness now. Regardless of the temperature, start off with reflective shirts, jackets and shoes. Always make sure to be seen, especially now with the increasing darkness.

Everybody is different, so some experimentation is in order. Most people worry about keeping their hands, feet and ears warm, and there are different thicknesses of gloves and toboggans. I prefer light gloves when in the 40s and then I shift to mittens in the 30s and below. In mittens, the fingers touching will keep us warmer than gloves with fingers insulated from each other. I use Hot Hands from the mid-20s on down. Twenty or below, I have been known to put a light sheen of Vaseline on my fingers for additional warmth.

Socks are the next big thing. On a cold morning or evening, I suggest wearing wool blend socks. I find the wool keeps my toes warm in 25 degrees or colder conditions, about as cold as we ever get here. Regular quality dri-fit socks work fine otherwise.

For above the waist, layers are the key. On coldest mornings, I go with two dri-fit layers topped with a slightly thicker dri-fit jacket. There is going to be some sweat no matter how cold unless the wind is stout in your face. Those two dri-fit layers will wick the sweat away from your skin as needed.

Although tempted on very cold mornings, I never wear long pants. I do have some wool underwear for under my shorts on those mornings, but legs for most people get warm quickly. They are after all working the hardest.

My headwear is a moderate thickness toboggan in just about any cold weather setting under 35 degrees. With a rain possibility, I put a dri-fit ballcap under the toboggan.

Stay away from pure cotton, otherwise your sweat will get trapped either against the skin or hanging wet in the first layer. All of the above works fine with a rain-repellant layer. And remember to dress for 20 degrees warmer than it is, because your body will warm up. It won’t take long to figure out what works for your comfort.

Upcoming races include the Butterball 5K on Thanksgiving morning. Remember to arrive early so you have plenty of time to check in at The Forum and get ready, including your bathroom stop. Arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the 8:30 start time. This race benefits Prevent Child Abuse Rowan.

December has two of my favorite races. The Freeze Your Buns 5K is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Spencer as part of Winterfest. And Dec. 9 is the Santa Run, benefiting Rowan Helping Ministries. New this year is the location change to the Country Life Museum in Sloan Park. Highlights include breakfast biscuits and plenty of other morning food, possibly Bigfoot and certainly Santa. Since we’re in farming country, Santa has been offered a tractor to drive to lead the race, weather permitting.

Salisbury has again been awarded national recognition as a Runner Friendly Community. First awarded this recognition by the Road Runners Club of America, the initial application was submitted by Parks and Recreation and the Salisbury Rowan Runners five years ago. Steve Clark, VP of SRR and a recreation staff member for parks and rec, applied for the renewal. Signage has been in place at the major entrances to the city since 2018 and will be updated early in 2024. Salisbury was the first North Carolina city awarded this designation. Since then, Lumberton, Winston-Salem and Greensboro have also earned the honor. Only 45 towns or cities nationwide are currently recognized as Runner Friendly Communities.

For more about upcoming events and information about the Salisbury Rowan Runners, go to www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.