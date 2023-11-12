East Spencer calls on Mayor Mallett for another term Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

EAST SPENCER — Barbara Mallett, who, by a margin of 158-22 votes, will once again be at the helm as mayor of East Spencer, thus lengthening her time in office, having completed 12 years, and her service to the city, more than three decades.

“I am humbled that the people have believed in the things that the town of East Spencer has accomplished,” Mallett said. “Our future looks bright and that they are a willing partner in this endeavor that we are getting ready to embark on because of another level of service that we want to continue to provide for our citizens and for their comfort.”

Commenting on the board, she felt this group would work well together, which is something that “has happened in the past few years. We have learned to work well together as a group” something she added she is very pleased about.

Mallett expressed her thanks to John Noble III for his service as, “he’s been a great asset to the town for more than 40 years” and added that she thinks George Jackson will also be an asset to the board “as he’s always been an asset in the town of East Spencer.”

Several projects are priorities in the year as she noted they have expanded across I-85, so now to bring more housing development or rooftops as she calls it, into the town.

“So now we can hopefully continue having rooftops being developed inside the city limits and also on the outskirts of town and also because now that will bring businesses into this area because rooftops and population brings business,” Mallett said.

A second desire is for the youth and finding them a recreational spot to offer them a place so they can have year-round activities.

“This is doable if we work together,” she said.

When asked what she felt she had accomplished in the past year, Mallett was quick to say she had done nothing, but “it’s all in the divine hands of God. Whatever I’ve done is truly through His grace and direction.”

And she expressed thanks to those who came out to vote saying she felt the people “followed the climate of the political realm of the town of East Spencer.”