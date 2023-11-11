Granite Quarry elects two new aldermen Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — The board of aldermen in Granite Quarry will have two new faces after Tuesday’s election. Laurie Mack and Rich Luhrs will be joining the board after Mack was elected to an unexpired seat and Luhrs beat incumbent Jim Constantino on Election Day.

Mack, who currently serves on the town’s Board of Adjustments, said that even though she was running unopposed, she made sure to be as present and visible to the people of Granite Quarry as possible.

“I want people to know who I am, because I care about Granite Quarry and the people and I want to be their voice on the board if I can,” said Mack.

Mack was elected to the unexpired seat currently held by Jeff Cannon, who did not run for reelection. Cannon was appointed to the seat after former alderman Kim Cress vacated his seat.

Mack said that she has been attending the board meetings to acquaint herself with the process and priorities that the current members of the board have. She also said that she was willing to go through any learning curves that may come, and that she foresees her first role on the board as being a student.

“I’m excited about this and a bit nervous about this opportunity, but I’m more on the excited side because I’m already familiar with everybody on the board from my role on the zoning board,” said Mack.

Incumbent Mayor Brittany Barnhardt and Alderman Doug Shelton both said that they do not foresee any growing pains because both the newcomers are active in town and hold positions on various town boards. Luhrs currently serves as the chairman of the town’s planning board.

In the questionnaire Luhrs submitted to the Salisbury Post, he listed his priorities as creating partnerships with developers who will use private funds instead of public to develop the town, maintaining Granite Quarry’s small-town feel and charm in the face of urban sprawl coming from Charlotte and the Triad and to try to create more community involvement in the town government’s activities. He said that reaching out to developers with proven track records in towns such as Kannapolis and Huntersville and connecting with merchants and restaurateurs who want to move downtown were two of his strategies to accomplish his goals.

In the race for two board of aldermen seats, Doug Shelton received 159 votes, Rich Luhrs received 143 votes and Jim Constantino received 95 votes.

In the unopposed race to fill an unexpired term, Laurie Mack received 192 votes.