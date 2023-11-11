Gotta’ Run: Race day etiquette for the Butterball 5K on Thanksgiving Day Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Planning has been underway for Rowan’s biggest 5K race for months. Of course, as race day gets closer, the intensity ramps up. Same as it does with registration, final race preparation for runners and of course, Thanksgiving plans afterwards. Remember that organizers have been getting ready for likely much longer.

Turkey Day races have been gaining popularity for 25 years. This year, it will again be the biggest road race day our nation has seen. The Forum’s popular Butterball 5K happens to be Salisbury and Rowan’s race. All proceeds benefit Prevent Child Abuse Rowan.

A turkey day race is a chance to burn some calories, have some fun with other exercise enthusiasts, measure yourself against your peers and take home a classic commemorative shirt. But racing is a group event, and here are a few suggestions that we hope runners and walkers will consider. Why? When 300-plus runners gather quickly, along with another couple hundred spectators, processes matter. To make the race a better experience for the runners, the race volunteers and those spectators, please consider doing the following things-

Process your registration correctly. Whether you register online at runsignup.com or in person, make sure that all information is correct. Fill in all the blanks to speed the process. Name, age, gender, contact information, shirt size and waiver are all important.

The most important thing that you can do on race day is arrive early. Early means 45-60 minutes or more before the race. No other race in Rowan has ever had so many late arrivals. Last year, runners were still registering minutes after the race started. Know where you are going, and also know that there are multiple parking areas at The Forum or at adjacent businesses.

Pay attention to parking signs, cones and volunteers who are helping. Park properly, don’t arrive late and then jump and run with the vehicle blocking others. Again, parking is much easier when you arrive early.

When picking up your race bib, make sure the race bib has the correct information on it. Again, name, age and gender are critical to the group listings. The race bib is your license to participate in the event. It cannot intentionally be exchanged with someone else, or you will be disqualified.

Be courteous when waiting in the bathroom line. Make it a time for humorous conversation or getting mentally ready to race.

At the start line, know your place. Someone who runs a fast pace, 6-minute miles or better, should be on or near the front line. A 10-minute miler should not. Don’t impede other faster runners.

No dogs allowed. Recent incidents with dogs in races, especially in a crowded field, negate this. If you brought your dog and want to run, find someone to keep it. Otherwise, you can’t run. Even if you start at the back.

On the course, numerous volunteers will be working hard to keep you safe. Listen to their directions and stay inside the cones, the only safe place to run on a four-lane highway. Be courteous to other runners and walkers.

When nearing the finish line, give it all you have. Run through the finish line and then slow down as you enter the finish chute. Stay in order of your finish. Don’t go back out and run through the finish again with someone else.

And finally, take your place card to the table and then go enjoy your postrace refreshments and conversation. The awards ceremony will begin within minutes of the last finisher completing the race.

Do all these things and everybody will have a good time at the Butterball! We hope to see you there!

Formerly a Salisbury resident, Anthony Pastore had an exceptional time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 59 seconds at the New York City Marathon on Sunday. Anthony is a physical therapist and now lives in Charlotte.

For more information on The Forum’s Butterball 5K race on Thanksgiving morning, or any other upcoming races, check www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.