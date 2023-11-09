Making someone’s day is easy as pie Published 12:05 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Buy a pie, help a senior, it’s that easy.

And that’s what Meals on Wheels Rowan is once again offering to help provide home-delivered meals for program participants who are unable to contribute to the cost of their meals.

The Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale began in 2021 and has been a popular event having raised more than $43,000 since its inception to benefit the Home-Delivered Meal Program, noted Alexandra Fisher in a release.

It’s really successful, she continued, telling that they sold more than 800 pies during the event last year, and this year are hoping to meet their goal of selling 900. And the sale, which kicked off last week, was well underway with possibly more than 200 already ordered, Fisher said.

The pie sale was created after Meals on Wheels faced an unexpected 70 percent increase in meal prices due to rising food costs. To overcome this challenge, the fundraising team got creative.

“We were looking for something that would naturally fit into that time of year,” Fisher said, as the sale coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Noting they conduct a fundraiser during August, they wanted something that would fill that gap.

Hearing about other Meals on Wheels organizations doing something similar, Fisher said they “thought that would be a great fit. Pie sale customers can contribute to Meals on Wheels and enjoy a famous, freshly baked K&W pie.”

The organization uses K&W in Concord for their meals, Fisher noted, and therefore utilizes the restaurant to supply the pies for the annual sale as well.

Pie choices include chocolate, pumpkin and pecan and must be pre-ordered and paid for by Nov. 15 either online at www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale or by calling 704-633-0352. Cost is $25 per pie. Orders of five or more pies will include gift tags and ribbon ready to give as a gift.

Because K&W bakes pies fresh every day, Fisher noted there may be extras they are able to sell; however, they do encourage people to pre-order to ensure they receive them.

Pick-up will be available Nov. 20-22 at several locations including the Meals on Wheels Rowan office, Spencer; Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, China Grove; or Shiloh United Methodist Church, Granite Quarry.

Buying the pies could not only help furnish a tasty dessert for the holiday meal or make great gifts for friends and family, but they also help provide funds for meals for area seniors as each pie that is sold equals one meal supplied, Fisher said.

Cindy Fink, Meals on Wheels Rowan executive director, noted in a release how the pies can serve multiple purposes by helping ease the stress of the holidays, providing nutritious meals and making the perfect gift for others.

And Meals on Wheels Board President Kevin Pruitt echoed that sentiment as he said, “What better way to support our homebound seniors than buying delicious pies for Thanksgiving?”

In a release, it was noted that Meals on Wheels Rowan supports more than 300 homebound seniors each weekday, delivering home-delivered meals and groceries across Rowan County. Home-Delivered Meals participants must be at least 60 years old or disabled, homebound, and unable to prepare their own nutritious meals.

And, “based on the referrals, we see the need rising,” Fisher added. Therefore, “the more pies that are sold, the more we can support.”

The meal program cost is currently $13 per meal. Participants pay on a sliding scale based on their monthly income after expenses. Ninety-seven percent of their participants receive partial meal subsidies ranging from 20 percent to 100 percent of the meal program cost, shared Fisher. Meals on Wheels is currently providing free meals to 110 participants who cannot afford to contribute to the cost of their meals. The board of directors is committed to providing free meals to 30 percent of participants.

Margarete Crysel of Salisbury, who benefits from the home-delivered meal program, said “it means everything to me. It’s a miracle that they have such an organization.”

Hindered by her rheumatoid arthritis, Crysel said she is unable to pick up a pot, and therefore unable to cook a nutritious meal, which the program provides for her.

“I don’t know what I would do without Meals on Wheels to have a balanced dinner,” she said.

And while the meal is a very important aspect of the program, Meals on Wheels is also about the visits and relationships for Crysel as she said the volunteers are wonderful and check up on her to make sure she is okay throughout the day.

“The organization is the people that work for it and the volunteers. That’s what makes it so good,” Crysel said as she relayed stories of volunteers who she calls her friends.

“It’s just amazing who you meet and they make you feel so normal, whatever they can do, makes you feel so good.”

One special volunteer, she noted, comes to see her often and wants to do what she can to help. And she will call every night to check up on me, and if she doesn’t get an answer, “she will come over. It just brings tears to my eyes.”

Another brings their dog along on their visit, “and I really look forward to that. It makes me feel happy,” she said.

When it comes to all the ways the Meals on Wheels program helps her and other seniors who are alone or not able to get around, Crysel said, “I never run out of anything to say about them.”

For more information about the organization or the sale and to place an order, go to www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale