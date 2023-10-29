Waterworks Visual Arts Center to host annual chili cook-off Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

SALISBURY — Guests are invited to don their best “Rhinestone Cowboy” outfit and taste up to 10 lip-smackin’ chilis at Waterworks Visual Arts Center’s annual Big Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Then, those guest can vote on the best doggone chili recipes in Rowan County.

The event will be held at the F&M Trolley Barn.

Guests may begin entering the event at 6:30 p.m. through the front doors of Waterworks Visual Arts Center, at 123 East Liberty St. in Salisbury’s East Square Cultural Arts District.

The Big Chili Cook-off fundraiser benefits the Waterworks education and outreach programs

Volunteer chili makers will simmer up and serve their favorite chili recipes and toppings. Whether guests like traditional, nouveau, spicy, white, savory, meaty, or vegetarian, these aromas will entice them to have a kickin’ good time.

While enjoying chili, beer, wine or an ice-cold Cheerwine, tasters will vote with provided coins to help their favorite chili (or cook) win the Big Chili Award.

DJ tunes, by Virtual Sounds, will get them on their feet for the Electric Slide as visitors admire the Rhinestone Cowboys and Gals. Chili Cook-off winners will be revealed at 9:30 p.m., and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Waterworks galleries will be open the entire evening.

Don’t miss out on the very event which Waterworks relies on to achieve its mission of providing diverse opportunities in the arts for all people through exhibitions, education and outreach programs.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.waterworks.org/support-big-chili-cookoff, or in person at Waterworks during regular gallery hours; $40 each/$30 for members. Must be 21 to attend.