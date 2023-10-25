One charged in relation to September shooting Published 9:50 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

SALISBURY — One man has been charged in connection to his role in a September shooting that injured three people.

Matias Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure on Oct. 5.

Gonzalez-Garcia was arrested by the Winston-Salem Police Department on warrants from Salisbury. He was still in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital after being one of the three people injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson from the Salisbury Police Department. He was placed in Forsyth County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at a house in the 1400 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard. All three people injured in the shooting, including Gonzalez-Garcia, were in stable condition later that day.