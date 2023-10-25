High school girls tennis: Hornets roll in Round 3 Published 8:54 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Staff report

DENVER — Salisbury won at fourth-seeded Lincoln Charter 6-0 on Wednesday in the third round of the 2A dual team state playoffs.

The fifth-seeded Hornets had a first-round bye and won 5-0 at home against Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday.

Lucy Barr had the toughest match at No. 2 singles, but won 6-3, 4-6, and 10-5 in the super tiebreaker.

Millie Wymbs won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.

Cora Wymbs won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

Meredith Williams was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 4.

Addie Griffith won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5.

Lola Koontz won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6.