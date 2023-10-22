College football: Blue Bears refuse to lose on homecoming Published 1:21 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Marcus Drish threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Henry on the final snap of the game, as Livingstone pulled out an incredible 27-26 win against Shaw on Saturday.

There were a lot of witnesses to the miracle. It was homecoming at Alumni Memorial Stadium, and 4,500 fans saw it happen.

In 10 years, 20,000 will swear that they were there.

Former Salisbury star JyMikaah Wells played a role in Livingstone’s exciting victory. He was held to 27 yards on 13 carries, but the freshman put the ball in the end zone twice.

Shaw, piloted by former LC quarterback Silas Cruse, scored first for a 6-0 lead, but the Blue Bears (3-5, 3-3) owned the rest of the first half in the CIAA game. A touchdown catch by Henry, Wells’ first touchdown and two Jason Zapata PATs gave Livingstone a 14-6 cushion at the break.

Sidney Gibbs, who became Shaw’s all-time rushing leader on Saturday, took over the third quarter. He had touchdown romps of 64 and 45 yards, as Shaw (2-6, 2-4) surged ahead 19-14.

Gibbs rushed for 183 yards.

When Cruse threw his second touchdown pass for the visitors with 9:16 left to play, Shaw’s lead was 26-14.

When Shaw got the ball back it appeared to be over, but Livingstone’s defense got a critical stop. The Blue Bears contained three running plays 2 yards shy of the sticks, forced a punt, and then blocked the punt with 5:09 left to play.

After the block and return, Livingstone had the ball on the Shaw 20. Wells punched it in a few plays later. With four minutes left, Zapata’s PAT cut LC’s deficit to 26-21.

Livingstone got another stop, using its timeouts in the process. The Blue Bears got the ball back at the Shaw 47 with 2:46 left in the game.

A flag against Shaw for pass interference moved the Blue Bears to the Shaw 1-yard line, but Shaw stopped runs by Wells and Drish for losses, as Livingstone was shoved back to the 4.

On third down, Livingstone was penalized 15 yards to the 19, and it looked bleak. It looked bleaker after an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-goal from the 19.

But that’s when the Blue Bears delivered — Drish to Henry for the win.