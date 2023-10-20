County participates in Operation Green Light to honor and support veterans Published 12:05 am Friday, October 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners voted to continue to take part in Operation Green Light, a national program intended to support veterans, during their meeting Monday night.

Operation Green Light will see buildings throughout the county lit up green from Nov. 6-12 as an effort to honor veterans’ service to the country and show support for veterans who have struggled with their transition home. The county joined in the operation for the first time in 2022.

The resolution was read to the board by Commissioner Mike Caskey, who spent eight years in the Army Reserves and is in his sixth year of serving with the Army National Guard. The resolution noted several statistics that show why the initiative was started, including the fact that between 44 and 72 percent of veterans struggle with high stress in their first year of transition to civilian life, veterans face a higher risk of suicide during their first year after service and that 20 percent of active service members will transition to civilian life in the near future.

“Whereas, the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens; and whereas, Rowan County seeks to honor these individuals who have paid the high price for freedom by placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all,” read the resolution.

Last year, the county illuminated ten buildings green as part of the operation. They were the county administration building, all branches of the Rowan Public Library, buildings inspections, the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center, Mid-Carolina Regional Airport, the animal shelter and the department of social services.

The resolution also encouraged residents and business owners in Rowan County to join in on the effort to honor “those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom” by placing their own green light in a window.