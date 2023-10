Salisbury sisters Millie and Cora Wymbs won the Central Carolina Conference doubles championship on Wednesday. They didn’t lose a game in the tournament and won 6-0, 6-0 over teammates Lola Koontz and Addie Griffith in the final.

Salisbury’s Lucy Barr won the singles championship by beating teammate Meredith Williams 6-1, 6-0. in the final.

All six Hornets advanced to regional play on Oct 20-21.