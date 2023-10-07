Price of Freedom continues old school Gospel series Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

After an overflow crowd in August, the Old School Gospel Series returns to the Price of Freedom Museum on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. with The J Max McKee Band. Admission is free, so come early to claim your seat.

McKee could best be described as a traditional, high energy bluegrass picker who has his heart in his music. Good, solid, family-style entertainment is always the end result.

The Price of Freedom is located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove. For more info, call 704-213-9091.