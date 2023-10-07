Gotta’ Run: When I needed a new watch! Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

I remember when I started running that a watch was the last thing I cared about. I just wanted to make the next block and was so happy to make the first mile. I measured that mile with a vehicle odometer, remembering how happy I was as the tenths ticked off while driving. The odometer was the best measure we had at the time, so we were happy with it.

Garmin introduced the first satellite watches for outdoor enthusiasts in the early 1990s. Runners, walkers and hikers were ecstatic to get their distance measured while doing the workout. Just the basics, including distance, pace and total time. Those are still the things that serious runners and walkers want to know, and they want the information to be accurate.

Fitbits and Apple watches entered the market, but I have never left Garmin, still rated as the industry standard for accuracy in distance, pace and total time. I kept some of the old watches, but never go back to them. However, maybe I do hold onto them too long before trying something new. I have had at least three models of the 310 XT, a Garmin watch capable of measuring heart rate and accurate cycling, outdoor swimming and running stats.

As I got older, the screen became harder to see on the watches, especially in the dark. The 310XT was a little bulky, but I could read the screen fine. About three months ago, the start/stop button started to have problems and the watch required constant checks to make sure it was running. Disappointed to find out that the 310XT was finally discontinued, I began the search for something new.

I tried a refurbished 910XT, a slightly newer version of the same 310XT. It came in damaged, but the screen and backlighting weren’t as good, so I quickly returned it. Having read about all I could online about the long list of Garmins and some of the ads about other watches that popped up, I just was not happy. I tried another one with big claims, but found I had to carry my iPhone to power it. That is not an option for me.

I decided to stop in at Backcountry and Beyond because I knew they had a display of Garmin watches and I wanted to see them and hold them. I needed to talk with someone who could help with the technical questions, and most importantly I needed to be able to read the distance, pace and total time without glasses while running in the dark.

I met Porter at Backcountry who is the store expert with good knowledge of the Garmins. He took the time to go through what the watches would do, and we checked to see which ones I could see, especially in the dark. Long story short, I got a Garmin 265 with a slightly larger screen and an option to make the distance, pace and total time fill the screen at the same time. Other advantages of constantly updating average pace and pulse rate make me push harder. A dim backlight immediately brightens when I raise my arm to look at the watch. Everything is personalized to me on the Garmin Connect app. Porter is still providing his help as needed while I work through that personalization.

A few things of note, I will never need a watch that allows me to receive and respond to text messages or phone calls on the run. Nor do I care about the ability to start my dryer from out on the road.

It was this kind of personal service that will make me return to stores like Backcountry and Beyond and Ralph Baker Shoes for my running and outdoor needs. Salisbury is fortunate to have these two businesses, both with old-fashioned customer service.

Other running related items at Backcountry and Beyond in addition to the Garmin watches are Honey Stinger energy chews, FITS socks, a MTN OPS hydration product, Cold Shower face and body wipes, Biolite headlamps and a line of trail shoes.

Our next race locally is the Dolphin Dash 5K and Fun Run at Sacred Heart on Oct. 14. Look for this and more at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.