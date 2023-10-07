Ester Marsh: Keep your chin up Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Keep your chin up! It’s not easy but doable.

It can be very difficult to stay positive through the obstacles we encounter. I am a positive person by nature, but I also know that regular exercise has a huge part to do with that, and fortunately my mom passed a positive attitude on to me too. Each morning when you get up out of bed, you have a new day. It is your choice to make it a good day or let issues make it a bad day.

Don’t get me wrong, I have bad days too, but I continue to fight to make it a better day. Does it always happen? No, it does not, but most of the time I can turn it around and make it a good day. When I get very stressed about work, life and/or finances, a good workout will make my day. The endorphins which are released while working out function as a natural anti-depressant. Now, it is frustrating when you cannot find the time to work out due to challenges that have arisen (to release those endorphins). Life is complicated and obstacles will constantly come your way.

There are so many choices throughout the day that we have control over, it is just hard to make it the right one. We seem to always find time to go to lunch/dinner with friends but can’t find the time for a workout. Another choice you have to help make your day brighter is to smile at people and acknowledge them. You will be surprised how many smile and responses you get back, I know it helps my day become a better day!

I mentioned that exercise helps me deal with stress. I have found that when I need exercise because of being stressed or overwhelmed, I actually need peace. Which means I don’t like to talk (I know that is hard to believe), I don’t like interruptions, I love to work extra hard and I like to listen to my favorite music or audible books. (I highly recommend “The book of Joy” by his Holiness Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams, it’s completely in line with today’s column). I can also create great peace when I am working with our horses or taking a long walk with our dogs.

The first step is the hardest one of all. Finding time for your workouts, put a smile on your face and keep your chin up. It will get easier each time and through my experience I have seen people’s attitudes change in front of my eyes. If it is hard to do this on your own, check with doctor as there is help out there with medication and therapy, and yes, lifestyle change. We are going into a very hectic holiday season, so plan as much as you can and when you miss that workout, go for short walks throughout the day. Our Y360 app has tons of videos where you can do exercises even behind your desk! Prioritize your health, physically, mentally and spiritually. And most of all, keep your chin up!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.