High school football: The hits keep on coming for Salisbury’s Tyree Brown Published 2:07 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Tyree Brown is a starting safety for the Salisbury Hornets, but a high percentage of his highlights come on special teams.

Brown is worth watching every time Salisbury kicks off — and the Hornets, who average more than 40 points per game, kick off a lot.

Brown is going to hit somebody. Often, it’s that unfortunate guy returning the kickoff. Sometimes Brown hits him at full-sprint.

Brown had at least three tackles on kickoff coverage in Salisbury’s recent 56-6 win against South Davidson.

“I’m on all the special teams, and I enjoy covering kicks or blocking for a return, Brown said. “As a senior, I try to make the most every moment I’m on the field. Sometimes you can set the tone for a whole game right away on the opening kickoff. My biggest hit in the South Davidson game was on a kickoff. It was a good enough hit that I could hear my Dad yelling in the stands.”

Like most of the starters on a shutdown Salisbury defense, Brown is a senior.

He had a monumental jayvee game two years ago against West Davidson. He had the trifecta — a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a defensive touchdown all on the same night.

As a junior, he was a surprise for the Hornets, earning a role as the weakside safety (the WASP in the Hornets’ terminology). He intercepted a pass against rival North Rowan for his season highlight.

“Tyree was a pretty good player last year, but he made a big jump in the offseason because of all the time that he put in lifting and working out,” Salisbury head coach Clayton Trivett said. “He got a lot bigger and a lot stronger, and he will hit you.”

Brown realized he was going to have to add more size to be an impact player — and he did so. He looks to be about 175 pounds now, and it’s rock-solid.

Brown’s tenacity is as impressive as his tackling ability. Salisbury traveled to Roxboro for an early-season test against Person back (Daejon Hiodge) who had been putting up video-game numbers.

There was a play on which Brown was knocked down by blockers and still got up and made the tackle. There was another play on which Brown charged into Hodge at full speed from the secondary and actually spun the back around 360 degrees. There was another play where Brown buried Hodge in the backfield before he could get going.

Brown was credited with seven stops in that Person game, so it may have been his best outing before South Davidson visited Ludwig Stadium. He had eight tackles against South Davidson, two for loss, and he also had a pass breakup.

While the primary responsibility of a safety is usually going to be pass defense, when the Hornets face a team that is run-heavy, they will move Brown closer to the line of scrimmage, so he can disrupt the run game. It’s like having another linebacker in the game, and if you don’t account for him, he’ll probably make the tackle.

And even when Brown lines up deep, he reads running plays quickly and can get to the ball in a hurry. He’s fearless and will throw his body right into a pile of humanity.

“He’s a very aggressive tackler,” said Salisbury DBs coach Kentavian “Tay” Little, who starred at Trinity High in Randolph County and played DB at Carson-Newman. “He’s a ballhawk — one of those kids that always will find his way to the ball. He’s a good athlete, he’s smart and he’s coachable. When I tell him something, he listens.”

Brown said that some of the drills that Little brought with him from college ball have made a difference for him.

“He’s gotten a lot more pass breakups this year,” Trivett said. “He’s getting his hands on more balls. Now we just need him to intercept a few.”

Brown has impressed people, especially with his tackling skills, and will have an opportunity to play college football.

Livingstone has offered him, so he’ll have a chance to play college ball in his hometown if he makes that choice.

“As far as kids, they don’t come any better,” Trivett said. “He’s one of our hardest workers. He’s taken care of the classroom as well as he has the weight room.”

His impressive film from the South Davidson game may get more colleges interested. He helped the Hornets hold South Davidson to 74 passing yards, 51 rushing yards and six points. The Hornets came up with three turnovers, and South Davidson was only 4-for-13 on third-down conversions. Those three-and-outs put the ball back in the hands of Mike Geter and Jamal Rule, and that usually means more points for the Hornets.

Brown is proud of being part of such an outstanding defense. The Hornets allowed only five touchdowns in their first seven games, shut out two teams and shut out a few more while it still mattered. Salisbury hasn’t allowed more than one score against anyone.

Brown also is proud that his younger brother, Torian Brown, is on the field with him.

Torian, a junior, is a starting cornerback.

“It’s actually pretty great playing with him,” Tyree said. “When we’re on the same side of the field, we give each other that look and we know nothing is getting past us.”