Original Fall Fun in Rowan County Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Changing leaves, pumpkins, crisp air, and a plethora of exciting events can only mean it’s fall in Rowan County. Check out these events this October.

Patterson Farm Fall Fun on the Farm

Now – Nov. 4

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the autumn season with your family, Patterson Farm is the place to be. From pumpkin patches to corn mazes and everything in between, Patterson Farm offers a wide range of activities.

Fall Festival at Lazy 5 Ranch

Now – Oct. 22

Visit Lazy 5 Ranch this October for its Fall Festival. While you’re there, enjoy activities including their pumpkin patch, corn box, food and more.

Busker’s Bash in Downtown Salisbury

Oct. 6

The 10th annual Buskers’ Bash will take place on Friday, Oct. 6. Visitors will have the opportunity to eat and shop in downtown Salisbury from 5-9 p.m. while buskers’ showcase their talent from 5:30-8 p.m.

The 4th annual Oktoberfest at the Cannon Ballers’ Stadium

Oct. 6-8

The Cannon Ballers are once again hosting their 4th annual Oktoberfest at Atrium Health Ballpark. New this year will be a live band on Friday night at the outfield bar, a petting zoo on Saturday, face painters for the kids all three days and more. Best of all, the on-field Pumpkin Patch will be the biggest one yet.

Bell Tower BrewFest

Oct. 7

The 2nd annual Bell Tower BrewFest is back at the Bell Tower Green in Salisbury on Oct. 7. Celebrate the art of craft beer and experience the diverse flavors offered by craft breweries from all over the state.

The 42nd annual Autumn Jubilee

Oct. 7-8

Are you ready to embrace the vibrant colors of fall and experience a family fun, memorable event? Look no further than the 42nd Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park. This annual festival is a celebration of all thing’s autumn, featuring exciting activities, delicious food, craft vendors, live entertainment and more.

Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade

Oct. 13

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and North Research Campus Drive, between city hall and the North Carolina Research Campus. Bring a chair and enjoy seeing fire trucks, old and new from departments throughout the region.

The 48th annual OctoberTour

Oct. 14-15, 2023

Take in Salisbury’s rich architectural history and character during OctoberTour while exploring some of the city’s most stunning historic homes.

Hippie Fest

Oct. 14-15

Hippie Fest is a grassroots festival where free-spirited people from across the country gather to celebrate peace, love and all things groovy. Featuring live music, bohemian shopping, vintage hippie car show, DIY tie-dye, giant bubble garden, sideshow performers, kids activities, food and more.

Fall Back in Time in Historic Gold Hill

Oct. 21

On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5-9 p.m., the Gold Hill Merchants’ Association will welcome visitors to its Fall Back in Time event in Gold Hill. All the shops will be open, and the village will be alive with fall activities and celebrations including live music, a beach vacation package raffle, Halloween selfie station, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin carving, ghost s’mores, apple cider, wood-fired pizza and Halloween movies (bring a chair).

Halloween Train at the N.C. Transportation Museum

Oct. 21, 28 and 29

Bring your little monsters and ghouls for the N.C. Transportation Museum’s Halloween event. The Halloween Train will be running Saturday, Oct. 21, and again on, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. The train ride will be decorated for Halloween, with music to match.

Halloween Fun Fest

Oct. 28, 2023

Halloween Fun Fest in downtown Salisbury will bring fall fun to residents and visitors of Salisbury and beyond. Downtown Salisbury and the Bell Tower Green will transform into a Halloween carnival.

For more information on original fall events happening in Rowan County this October, go to www.VisitRowanCountyNC.com.