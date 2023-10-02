College cross country: South Rowan grad wins meet

Published 11:21 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

 

From Pfeiffer sports information

MT. BERRY, Ga. —  Pfeiffer University senior Madison Lowery won her second straight meet, helping the Pfeiffer women’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Berry Invitational on Saturday morning.

Lowery, who starred at South Rowan, finished the 6K course 38 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from host Berry   to take medalist honors with a  time of 22:53.9.

