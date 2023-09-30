Ester Marsh: What are triglycerides, and what level is good? Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Triglycerides are a form of fat carried through the blood stream. When you eat, your body converts any calories it does not need at that moment and stores it into triglycerides. When you regularly eat more calories than you burn, you may have high triglycerides (besides your body storing them as fat). Triglycerides come from foods, especially butter, oils and other fats you consume, but also high, sugary carbs.

Triglycerides ranges:

• Normal — less than 150 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl). Less than 90 mg/dl for kids and teens.

• Borderline — 150-199 mg/dl

• High — 200-499 mg/dl

• Very high — 500 mg/dl or above

High triglycerides may contribute to hardening of the arteries or thickening of the artery walls. High triglycerides often accompany other conditions known to increase the risk of heart disease and stroke as well. So what is the best way to lower triglycerides?

Consume fewer calories. Eat less than you burn.

Avoid sugary foods. Simple carbs can suddenly increase your insulin production and this could increase your triglyceride level. You would think only foods high in saturated fat would raise your triglycerides levels. However, simple carbs appear to be an important dietary predictor of high triglycerides. Diets high in carbs, especially sugar, lead to increases in triglycerides.

When preparing meals, choose healthier fats. Instead of saturated fat found in meats, go for healthier fat found in plants, such as olive and canola oils. Watch your red meat intake, try eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as mackerel or salmon. If at all possible, avoid trans fats or foods with hydrogenated oils or fats.

Lose excess pounds. Your health instantly improves by losing weight and body fat.

Avoid alcohol. It is high in calories and sugar and has a potent effect on triglycerides.

Exercise regularly, try to exercise at least 30 minutes a day most days of the week.

Always check with your doctor. High triglycerides can also be a sign of illness or disease.

Check with your pharmacist. Some side effects of some medication can increase your levels.

As always, making healthy lifestyle choices is key to lower triglycerides, or to keep them in range, besides feeling better!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.