High school volleyball: SPC and CCC standings, schedules, scores
Published 1:10 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
W. Davidson 12-4 6-0
Salisbury 9-6 6-1
Lexington 9-4 5-2
S. Davidson 3-9 3-4
E. Davidson 2-11 2-4
N.Rowan 1-9 1-7
Thomasville 0-12 0-5
Monday’s scores
West Davidson 3, North Davidson 1
Tuesday’s games
South Davidson at Lexington
Thomasville at North Rowan
Wednesday’s games
Lexington at Carver
West Davidson at Salisbury
Thursday’s games
East Davidson at North Rowan
Salisbury at South Davidson
Thomasville at West Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
LN Charter 13-1 10-1
South Rowan 14-5 10-2
West Rowan `10-6 8-3
Carson 10-7 8-3
East Rowan 7-9 5-6
Central Cabarrus 6-9 4-8
Robinson 5-8 3-5
NW Cabarrus 1-12 1-9
Concord 2-11 0-10
Monday’s scores
West Rowan 3, South Rowan 0
LN Charter 3, Central Cabarrus 0
Carson 3, East Rowan 1
Robinson 3, Concord 0
Mount Pleasant 3, NW Cabarrus 0
Wednesday’s games
South Rowan at Carson
Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Lincoln Charter at LN Charter
NW Cabarrus at West Rowan
East Rowan at Concord
Thursday’s games
Robinson at LN Charter