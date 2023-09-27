High school volleyball: SPC and CCC standings, schedules, scores

Published 1:10 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Post Sports

West's Sophia Blackledgec 15 vs.South's Laurel Everett 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

W. Davidson 12-4 6-0

Salisbury 9-6 6-1

Lexington 9-4 5-2

S. Davidson 3-9 3-4

E. Davidson 2-11 2-4

N.Rowan 1-9 1-7

Thomasville 0-12 0-5

                 Monday’s scores

West Davidson 3, North Davidson 1

            Tuesday’s games

South Davidson at Lexington

Thomasville at North Rowan

           Wednesday’s games

Lexington at Carver

West Davidson at Salisbury

              Thursday’s games

East Davidson at North Rowan

Salisbury at South Davidson

Thomasville at West Davidson

  

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

LN Charter 13-1 10-1

South Rowan 14-5 10-2

West Rowan `10-6 8-3

Carson 10-7 8-3

East Rowan 7-9 5-6

Central Cabarrus 6-9 4-8

Robinson 5-8 3-5

NW Cabarrus 1-12 1-9

Concord 2-11 0-10

              Monday’s scores

West Rowan 3, South Rowan 0

LN Charter 3, Central Cabarrus 0

Carson 3, East Rowan 1

Robinson 3, Concord 0

Mount Pleasant 3, NW Cabarrus 0

            Wednesday’s games

South Rowan at Carson

Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Lincoln Charter at LN Charter

NW Cabarrus at West Rowan

East Rowan at Concord

              Thursday’s games

Robinson at LN Charter

More Sports

High school football: Standings, scores, schedules for SPC, CCC, GMC, CPC

High school girls tennis: Scores, schedules standings for SPC, CCC

High school boys soccer: SPC, CCC standings, scores, schedules

D2 College football: SAC and CIAA scores, schedules, standings

Print Article