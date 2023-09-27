Blotter for Sept. 27
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A burglary occurred at Tobacco & Vape at the 400 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 2:51 a.m. on Sept. 25. The total estimated loss was $200.
- A larceny occurred at the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Avenue between 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. It was reported on Sept. 25. The total estimated loss was $200.
- Fraud occurred at 605 East Innes Street between noon on Sept. 19 and noon on Sept. 25. It was reported on Sept. 25. The total estimated loss was $22,000. A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said that an IRS check was put into the mail where it was stolen and deposited into an unknown bank account.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A larceny occurred at Long Ferry Road in Salisbury at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.
- Property damage occurred at Kelly Drive in Salisbury between 11 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.
- A burglary occurred at Phifer Road in Cleveland between 12:30 p.m. and 8:07 p.m. on Sept. 24.
- Jerry Wayne Makas Jr., 34, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 24.
- Sean Nicholas Allen, 29, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 24.
- Derek Ashley Kimbrough, 43, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats on Sept. 24.
- Bradley Alan Martin, 20, was charged with assault on Sept. 24.