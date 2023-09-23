Library Notes: ‘I Can Do That?’: Digital offerings at Rowan public libraries Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

By Rebecca Hines

Rowan Public Library

Library cards provide more than just access to books, DVDs and interactions with your favorite library staff. Having a library card allows you to use computers, request new materials and use a wide variety of online-only resources, many straight from home. Here are just a few fun things your Rowan Public Library Card allows you to access:

The NC Digital Library, an eBook and audiobook platform that allows you to read on your Apple, Android or Kindle. Download the Libby app by Overdrive for free to access.

The NC Kids Digital Library, an eBook and audiobook platform just for kids. Geared for children ages 0-10.

Tumble Books Library, an unlimited and free collection of children’s titles available online. With animated and talking picture books, many titles are also available in Spanish too.

Gale Courses, a collection of online courses accessible 24/7, helps you increase your skills. Courses include accounting and finance, teaching and education, writing and publishing, and so many more.

NC Live, a statewide library initiative providing access to articles, digitized newspapers, language learning tools, eBooks and streaming videos. NC LIve also provides access to resumé makers, test prep courses and genealogical resources.

Your library card is your ticket to more than you know! Call or stop by any Rowan Library branch today for help accessing any of these great resources.

Rebecca Hines is technical services supervisor at Rowan Public Library.