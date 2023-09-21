Agner celebrated for more than 60 years of service to Elks Published 12:05 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Harry Agner has a name most know, and those that don’t, know the name of his former business, The Chicken and Oyster Shack.

From 1950 to 1996, the restaurant, known originally as just The Chicken Shack, Agner’s father, then Agner himself offered up great food, good beer and a place locals could sometimes spend an entire day just visiting and eating.

But that’s not all Agner has done. He has also been a loyal and active member of the Elks Lodge 699 since 1960, and on Friday, Sept. 15, the organization, along with family and friends, gathered for a celebration of his service.

It also happened to be his 93rd birthday. But Elks Exalted Ruler Kenny Martin, who along with his wife Debbie worked to plan the celebration, said the birthday cake only had two candles “because the fire marshal wouldn’t let us have 93 candles on a cake inside.”

Martin took charge in April, and in May, according to Debbie, he took the idea of recognizing Agner to the Prior Exalted Rulers or PERs to get their support, and they all agreed.

“It was just happy coincidence that it was also his birthday,” she said.

“It has been life of selfless dedication to service,” said Martin when he was listing the numerous awards Agner has received and the positions he has filled during his life here in Rowan County. “Your passion to serve, to give back, to veterans and to the community, goes above and beyond.”

The Martins were joined by Agner’s family, daughters Vickie Keene and Denise Hallett, son Steve Agner and special friend Eileen Full, and by Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and N.C. Rep. Harry Warren, among others.

“From the N.C. House of Representatives, on this 15th day of September 2023, I extend my sincere congratulations to Harry Agner for a life well lived in service to his country, to his community and to his Lord,” said Warren, presenting a certificate of appreciation. “Happy 93rd birthday!”

Alexander proclaimed the day Harry Agner Day, saying “we honor Harry Agner for his passion and commitment to the Salisbury Elks Lodge, Veterans Affairs, American Legion, and Veterans across Rowan County, and for his exemplary leadership, service and dedication to the community.” Salisbury is “so very fortunate to have people like you among us who do such wonderful work,” she added.

“Thank you for what we’ve known for a long time,” said Steve Agner. He said his father lead by example, teaching his children the importance of service. “That’s what we saw a lot in family life. It was never talked about or preached to us.We saw it done, and we followed in many cases.”

His father, Steve pointed out, always seemed to find more to do, no matter how much he was already doing it.

“I’ll just tell you that if you’re going to be a servant volunteer, be a servant leader where you can. And, if you’re looking for volunteerism and you’re not sure where to apply it, do what you can, when you can, where you can. And that’s what dad did.”

Harry Agner spent 23 years in the military, most of it with the North Carolina National Guard, and so much of his volunteer and service is among veterans, something everyone in the room during his celebration was proud of and grateful for.

“I’m just such a lucky, blessed person,” Harry said, who had been surprised by the gathering that had been kept a secret. “God has blessed me all my life. I couldn’t be blessed any more than I’ve been blessed. All of the organizations that I have become a member of, I’m a card-carrying member. When I join something, I want to be part of it. I thank each and every one of you for being here tonight and making me feel so good. You surprised the heck out of me!”

In addition to his time at the restaurant, Agner has served or received recognition from (or both) the American Leion, the rowan County American Legion Baseball Team, the BPW, the Division of Veterans Affairs, Salisbury, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Habitat for Humanity Rowan, Lions Club, Lutheran Church Men in Mission, Masons, Shriners, the U.S. Army, Veterans Association Rowan, and Haven and Christiana Lutheran churches.