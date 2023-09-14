NFL: Hargrave gets first sack for 49ers Published 8:01 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Staff report

PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for Javon Hargrave (North Rowan, S.C. State) to get his first sack with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hargrave was credited with a sack in San Francisco’s opener, a 30-7 road thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hagrave was credited with three tackles.

Hargrave, 30, now has 38.5 career sacks. This is his eighth season in the NFL. He played four years with the Steelers and three with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with San Francisco.