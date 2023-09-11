D2 College Football: SAC, CIAA scores, standings, schedules

Published 12:45 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba’ s Deno Wardlow (36) gets a Newberry turnover. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

   

  SAC

  Overall SAC

Mars Hill 1-0 1-0

Lenoir-Rhyne 2-0 0-0

Catawba 2-0 0-0

Barton 2-0 0-0

Emory & Henry 2-0 0-0

Newberry 1-1 0-0

Carson-Newman 1-1 0-0

UVA Wise 1-1 0-0

Limestone 0-2 0-0

Tusculum 0-2 0-0

Erskine 0-2 0-0

Wingate 1-1 0-1

               Friday’s scores

Barton 33, Davidson 31

            Saturday’s scores

Catawba 55, Livingstone 15

Shorter 28, Erskine 7

Thomas More 37, UVA Wise 0

West Alabama 27, Limestone 13

Emory & Henry 37, Bluefield State 14

Virginia State 21, Tusculum 17

E. Tennessee State 42, Carson-Newman 0

Lenoir-Rhyne 24, Fayetteville State 10

North Greenville 24, Newberry 14

          Saturday’s games

Carson-Newman at Limestone, Noon

UVA Wise at Barton, 4 p.m.

Mars Hill at Catawba, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.

Tusculum at Wingate, 6 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Newberry, 7 p.m.

                         CIAA

Northern Overall CIAA

Virginia State 2-0 0-0

Virginia Union 2-0 0-0

Bluefield State 1-1 0-0

Bowie State 1-1 0-0

Lincoln 1-1 0-0

Elizabeth City State 1-1 0-0

Southern Overall CIAA

J.C. Smith 1-1 0-0

Shaw 0-2 0-0

St. Augustine’s 0-2 0-0

Winston-Salem State 0-2 0-0

Livingstone 0-2 0-0

Fayetteville State 0-2 0-0

                Saturday’s scores

Davenport 24, Bowie State 19

Walsh 14, JC Smith 9

Virginia Union 26, Shaw 13

Lincoln 48, Post 32

Elizabeth City State 13, St. Augustine’s 0

Ohio Dominican 26, Winston-Salem St. 14

           Saturday’s scores

Shaw at Bowie State, 1 p.m.

Virginia State at St. Augustine’s, 1 p.m.

Virginia Union at Livingstone, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City State at Winston-Salem State, 6 p.m.

Lincoln at Fayetteville State, 6 p.m.

Bluefield State at J.C. Smith, 6 p.m.

