D2 College Football: SAC, CIAA scores, standings, schedules
Published 12:45 am Monday, September 11, 2023
SAC
Overall SAC
Mars Hill 1-0 1-0
Lenoir-Rhyne 2-0 0-0
Catawba 2-0 0-0
Barton 2-0 0-0
Emory & Henry 2-0 0-0
Newberry 1-1 0-0
Carson-Newman 1-1 0-0
UVA Wise 1-1 0-0
Limestone 0-2 0-0
Tusculum 0-2 0-0
Erskine 0-2 0-0
Wingate 1-1 0-1
Friday’s scores
Barton 33, Davidson 31
Saturday’s scores
Catawba 55, Livingstone 15
Shorter 28, Erskine 7
Thomas More 37, UVA Wise 0
West Alabama 27, Limestone 13
Emory & Henry 37, Bluefield State 14
Virginia State 21, Tusculum 17
E. Tennessee State 42, Carson-Newman 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 24, Fayetteville State 10
North Greenville 24, Newberry 14
Saturday’s games
Carson-Newman at Limestone, Noon
UVA Wise at Barton, 4 p.m.
Mars Hill at Catawba, 6 p.m.
Erskine at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.
Tusculum at Wingate, 6 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 7 p.m.
CIAA
Northern Overall CIAA
Virginia State 2-0 0-0
Virginia Union 2-0 0-0
Bluefield State 1-1 0-0
Bowie State 1-1 0-0
Lincoln 1-1 0-0
Elizabeth City State 1-1 0-0
Southern Overall CIAA
J.C. Smith 1-1 0-0
Shaw 0-2 0-0
St. Augustine’s 0-2 0-0
Winston-Salem State 0-2 0-0
Livingstone 0-2 0-0
Fayetteville State 0-2 0-0
Saturday’s scores
Davenport 24, Bowie State 19
Walsh 14, JC Smith 9
Virginia Union 26, Shaw 13
Lincoln 48, Post 32
Emory & Henry 37, Bluefield State 14
Virginia State 21, Tusculum 17
Elizabeth City State 13, St. Augustine’s 0
Ohio Dominican 26, Winston-Salem St. 14
Lenoir-Rhyne 24, Fayetteville State 10
Shaw at Bowie State, 1 p.m.
Virginia State at St. Augustine’s, 1 p.m.
Virginia Union at Livingstone, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City State at Winston-Salem State, 6 p.m.
Lincoln at Fayetteville State, 6 p.m.
Bluefield State at J.C. Smith, 6 p.m.